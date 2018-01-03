Fallen Abbotsford police officer John Davidson was honoured in a service held by the Northumbria Police in North East England on Dec. 29.

Davidson, 53, was shot and killed in November while responding to a call about a stolen vehicle.

The father of three had served with the Northumbria Police for 14 years before emigrating to Canada in 2006.

Davidson's wife Denise and his three adult children — Drew, Dina and Fay — were joined by friends and former colleagues at the Middle Engine Lane Police Station in Wallsend, England, where Davidson's name has been added to the Northumbria force's memorial wall.

"When you join Northumbria Police you became a member of the force family and that doesn't change when you move on," said Temporary Chief Constable Winton Keenen. "John, tragically, was killed while going about the duty of public service we all hold so very close to our hearts."

On Nov. 19, Davidson was honoured in a full regimental funeral in Abbotsford that was attended by over 10,000 people.

Oscar Arfmann, 65, has been charged with the first degree murder of Davidson.