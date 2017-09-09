Fall is here and with it the season to turn back a summer of eating too much ice cream.

Alyssa Bauman has been a holistic nutritionist in Vancouver for years and advocates for easier ways to make healthy decisions. The best way to fall back to better eating habits is to start now, with your very next meal, she told CBC host of Our Vancouver Gloria Macarenko.

Preparation is key

Being prepared is crucial for success, Bauman said.

She starts the morning with her favourite drink of Green Go Go Juice, a smoothie of greens, coconut water, fruit, lemon, and a dash of spice.

But instead of making it fresh every morning, Bauman suggested saving time by prepping the ingredients on the weekend and putting them into bags in the fridge or freezer. Just pull them out and add to the blender when needed, she said.

The same is true for the rest of the vegetables that the Canadian Food Guide recommends eating daily.

Bauman said she chops enough for her family of five on the weekend and then puts them in glass containers in her fridge for easy use throughout the week.

Make one and have food for three meals said Alyssa Bauman (Nourished.Ca)

Kale Onion Frittata

Great as dinner, served with a side salad.

This recipe serves 1-2 people but, doubled, provides leftovers for later.

For a larger group, triple the recipe and instead of cooking eggs on the stove, add egg mixture to an oiled ovenproof pan and cook in oven for 15 minutes until dry.

NOTE: Broccoli also works really well.

2 eggs

1/2-1 cup kale, de-stemmed and chopped

1/2 red onion

2 tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper

Add 1 tbsp. olive oil to small pan and saute onion and kale until soft and onion is translucent.

In the meantime, whisk eggs in a medium sized bowl.

Add the onion kale mixture to the egg bowl. Whisk all together.

Add the rest of olive oil to pan and coat. Pour in egg/veggie mixture. Wait for it to cook for three minutes on high heat.

With two spatulas, flip egg mixture over and cook until done. Longer for dry, shorter for runnier.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Watch Alyssa Bauman above in conversation with Gloria Macarenko of Our Vancouver.