A break and enter in Falkland, B.C., turned violent on Sunday when the homeowner was allegedly shot in the leg.

At 3 p.m. on Jan. 14, Vernon RCMP received a report of an interrupted break-and-enter at a rural home in Falkland, located between Vernon and Kamloops.

The homeowner, a 52-year-old man, had arrived at his property to find multiple people inside the home. Const. Kelly Brett said police were on scene Monday to try to determine how many people were involved in the break and enter

RCMP say the suspects were chased by the homeowner from the property. One suspect shot the homeowner in the leg, and the homeowner was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

The home contains a licensed medical cannabis grow operation, and RCMP say that's why the home was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.