A composite sketch of the suspect who posed as a police officer in Surrey. (Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP are warning the public about thieves posing as police officers to gain access to homes after cash and credit cards were stolen in two incidents in December.

In both cases, RCMP were called after a man was allowed to enter a home by a resident who believed he was an officer. When the opportunity arose, the suspect took cash and credit cards from the home and fled.

The first theft, on Dec. 2, took place at a home near 140th Street and 100A Avenue, The second theft happened on Dec. 19 at a residence near 160th Street and 89th Avenue.

The suspect in both incidents is described as a South Asian man, aged 20-40 years old, six-feet or 1.8-metres tall, clean shaven and wearing black clothing. Police are unable to say if the suspect in the two incidents is the same person.

RCMP are advising the public to check the credentials of people claiming to be police officers who are not wearing a full uniform.

"It is perfectly acceptable to ask someone identifying themselves as a police officer for their credentials, like a badge and photo ID card," said Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

"If you're not satisfied with the information provided, you can contact the police of jurisdiction to confirm the officer's attendance. Dispatchers will be able to tell you if an officer is at your door."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.