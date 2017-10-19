Parks Canada is warning of hazardous conditions including seven-metre waves near beaches in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve Thursday and Friday.

The extreme wave hazard advisory issued by Parks Canada urges the public to use extra caution on beaches, shorelines and coastal waters in and around the national park reserve near Tofino and Ucluelet.

Very high tides are compounding the hazard, which is highest from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, the parks statement said.

"These conditions could result in flooded beaches, floating logs, large waves breaking high up on shore and extremely hazardous surf conditions."

Some parking lots and beach areas may also be closed temporarily to protect visitors' safety.

Park visitors who want to view the big waves are encouraged to use the Kwisitis Visitor Centre's Observation Deck at Wickaninnish Beach and Florencia Bay Lookout.