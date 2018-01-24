A 46-year-old Victoria father has died after an accident Saturday night at a Richmond B.C., trampoline park.

The man was injured just before 8 p.m. PT at the Extreme Air Park on Triangle Road when he fell while, in the words of police, "allegedly performing a series of acrobatic manoeuvres."

The fall caused serious injury and cardiac arrest, according to a statement from Richmond RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

Witnesses describe a scene of horror after Jay Greenwood jumped into a foam pit and never resurfaced.

They said one of his two daughters told staff at the front desk her dad was stuck and not breathing.

Charlie Bouzakis of North Vancouver said he leapt into the foam pit and struggled to help the limp man as other park-goers who had called 911 screamed advice to him from the operators.

But he said the man's neck appeared broken, and his face was blue.

"It was scary," said Bouzakis.

Others tried to control the crowds and keep people away from the injured man.

"He was not moving and he was face down," said witness Joanne Shoring, who had spoken to the father of two and offered to take videos as he jumped off a diving board into the pit before the accident.

"There were still people jumping into the foam pit right next to him."

She said the man's two young daughters were left "hysterical in tears," as strangers tried to comfort them and aid the man.

She said it took about 20 to 30 minutes for paramedics to arrive, and park-goers rushed to keep people out of the foam pit and clear the area, so the emergency workers could get to the man.

"There were still people coming into the place, coming into the area to play, because they didn't know what was going on," said Shoring.

Austin Dremeneau, identifying himself as an Extreme Air Park team member, wrote on Facebook this week in response to park-goers who were posting there.

"I appreciate your attempts to help and commend you on the courage it took to assist in this situation. This circumstance weighs heavy on all of our hearts. Sincerely, thank you for your assistance. Although our team [was] supervising, it is impossible to prevent any accident that happens in such an instantaneous manner that is not a result of equipment failure, even with a one-to-one staff to customer ratio. At this time, our focus and concern is with the family."

Calls to the trampoline park have not yet been returned.

-With files from Mary Griffin