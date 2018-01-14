One hundred years since the worst maritime disaster in B.C. history, a new exhibit is resurfacing the story of the largely forgotten tragedy.

The Princess Sophia sank off the West Coast near Juneau, Alaska after it drifted off course and hit a reef on a voyage from Skagway to Victoria.

It sank the following day after rescue efforts were delayed by bad weather and rough seas. All 340 people on board died.

Victims buried in B.C., U.S.

"I'm always amazed when I ask people, 'Have you heard about this?'" said David Leverton, the executive director of the Maritime Museum of British Columbia.

While the vessel departed from Alaska, many passengers were travelling from the Yukon to southern destinations.

The victims of the disaster are buried in the U.S., Vancouver's Mountain View Cemetery, and in the Princess Sophia's home port of Victoria, B.C.

David Leverton, the executive director of the Maritime Museum of British Columbia said knowledge of the Princess Sophia disaster might be low because connections to the disaster are scattered between various locations in the U.S. and Canada. (Jason D'Souza/CBC)

In an interview with All Points West host Jason D'Souza, Leverton read from an Oct. 25 radiogram message filed on board the USS Cedar, which was overseeing the rescue attempt.

At 4:50 p.m., a message from the grounded ship said "taking water and foundering, for God's sake, come and save us."

A half-hour later, as the battery on the Sophia ran low, the Cedar urged the wireless operator on the Sophia to stop talking except for what was absolutely necessary.

"He replied 'all right, but for God's sake hurry. Water coming in room.'"

Leverton said it was the last message from the SS Princess Sophia. The following morning, rescue crews arrived to find only the top of the ship's mast above water.

The Maritime Museum of British Columbia's SS Princess Sophia exhibition runs until March 11.