A star producer in the Vancouver television community has been suspended from work amid allegations of harassment and misconduct.

Warner Bros. Television confirmed it is investigating claims that Andrew Kreisberg, co-creator and executive producer of The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, behaved inappropriately.

The series air on Warner Brothers' channel the CW and have all filmed in Vancouver or the Lower Mainland.

In a written statement, Warner Brothers Television Group said it takes all allegations of misconduct seriously.

Berlanti Productions oversees the four series that Kreisberg worked on. Owners Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also released a statement.

"We were recently made aware of some deeply troubling allegations regarding one of our showrunners," read the statement.

They said were fully cooperating with Warner Bros. investigation.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our cast, crew, writers, producers and any staff," the company said.

"We do not tolerate harassment and are committed to doing everything we can to make an environment that's safe to work in and safe to speak up about if it isn't."