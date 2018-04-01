B.C. boy battles for his life after rare blood infection

A four-year-old boy from the Okanagan is battling for his life at the B.C. Children's Hospital after he contracted a rare blood infection.

Last Saturday Evan Schishakly from Westbank, B.C., was playing like any normal four-year-old. By the evening, his body grew warm and he threw up.

When his mother, Katie Schishakly, took him to nearby Kelowna General Hospital the following morning, the doctors thought he had a bad stomach flu.

Evan Schishakly and his mother, Katie. She said her son has never had any major health problems before and has generally been a healthy child. (Katie Schishakly )

But as his symptoms worsened and grew to include abnormal breathing and plummeting blood pressure, their diagnosis quickly escalated. They told Schishakly her son had a rare form of sepsis caused by Strep B, and he had to fly to Vancouver immediately.

"I had every emotion I feel like under the sun going through my mind on that airplane and I felt extremely, extremely scared," Schishakly said.

'It's extremely hard'

Part's of Evan's face and hands turned blue and black from lack of blood flow. His organs began to fail, and he was put on kidney dialysis.

Schishakly said his condition now changes daily, if not hourly. Doctors still haven't given her the all-clear to say he'll survive.

Sunday, Evan was taken off of sedation and was able to open his eyes and talk a bit. Schishakly said her son is still in a lot of pain.

The tips of Evan Schishakly's fingers have turned black because of the infection. (Katie Schishakly )

"It's extremely hard. He's my son. I love him more than I love anything else in this whole entire world," Schishakly said.

"If I could take his place right now, 100 per cent with no hesitation, I would jump right in there if he got to be ok."

Cause unknown

Doctors don't know what caused the infection. According to the Sepsis Alliance, sepsis is the body's sometimes deadly response to an infection anywhere in the body, like a flu or urinary tract infection.

A third of those who develop it die, and those who do survive are left with lifelong effects.

Evan Schishakly and his mother, Katie. She calls her son her best friend. (Katie Schishakly )

Schishakly said her son is likely to face amputation of his fingers and possibly his hands. Long-term, he may also have to deal with lifelong medication for infections and pain management.

In the meantime, chances are the boy will remain in hospital for months.

Grateful for help

Schishakly and her partner, Joe, have been staying at Ronald McDonald House, which houses families whose children are at the hospital.

Her mother has been going back and forth between Kelowna and Vancouver, and Joe's dad has come to Vancouver as well.

She said she's grateful for all the help she has received, including donations from a crowdfunding campaign to help the family get through the crisis.

And although no one has told her Evan is in the clear just yet, Schishakly is hopeful that her son will recover.