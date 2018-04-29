Evacuation ordered for 12 Central Okanagan properties due to 'slope instability'

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has ordered the evacuation of 12 Killiney Beach properties, due to slope instability.

Emergency officials say a local state of emergency has been declared, because of the potential risks of mudslides and other spring runoff related issues.

Only two people were affected in Killiney Beach area which is mostly vacation homes, said public information officer with the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre, Axelle Bazett.

They have found places to stay so there is no need at this time for an emergency shelter in this area, said a release.

She said a slope above the homes was starting to slide down, threatening properties.

The slope is being monitored by geotechnical engineers and updates will be released as soon as possible.

People are urged to avoid the area due to the hazard of the unstable, water-logged slope.

A section of Westside road, north of Fintry has also been closed due to downed power lines.

Sandbags available

Self-serve sand and sandbags are available at 15 locations and can be found using this map.