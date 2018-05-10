Recent downpours in many parts of B.C.'s southern Interior have added to flooding woes across the already soggy region, prompting new flood warnings for several rivers, forcing more evacuations and closing a number of roads.

EmergencyInfoBC, the body that provides information during provincial emergencies, says flooding has led to evacuation orders or alerts in seven regional districts and seven First Nations around the province.

Kootenay-Boundary region

On Wednesday night, 29 properties were ordered to evacuate in Grand Forks as the Kettle River continues to surge, bringing the Regional District of Kooteney Boundary's evacuation orders to 33.

Nearly 800 more properties there are on evacuation alert.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Evacuation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Evacuation</a> Order for 29 properties in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GrandForks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GrandForks</a> area. Issued by <a href="https://twitter.com/RDKB_Emergency?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RDKB_Emergency</a>. See Information Bulletin for addresses. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCflood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCflood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2018freshet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2018freshet</a> <a href="https://t.co/ei1dbl5hl1">https://t.co/ei1dbl5hl1</a> —@EmergencyInfoBC

Officials say river levels are reaching those not seen since the disastrous flood year of 1948, when most of southeast B.C. was under water, entire towns were destroyed and lives were lost.

The banks of the boundary rivers are expected to peak on Thursday or Friday, which will mean more washouts and evacuations to come, according to the Emergency Operations Centre.

The Emergency Operations Centre in Grand Forks, B.C. Residents of 29 properties were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night as the Kettle River continues to surge. (Bob Keating/CBC)

The River Forecast Centre has issued flooding warnings for the West Kettle, Kettle and Granby rivers in the Boundary region.

Okanagan-Similkameen region

Patients at a hospice in the Okanagan have been moved amid flooding fears.

Ruth Edwards with the North Okanagan Hospice Society says nine people were moved from a facility in Vernon to the local hospital when a nearby creek rose dramatically yesterday.

Flood watches are posted for a number of rivers in the Okanagan-Similkameen region. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The patients will stay at the hospital until further notice.

Edwards says the creek is expected to go down again today, but there are concerns that warmer weather and rainfall in the forecast could cause flooding this weekend.

The River Forecast Centre has issued flood warnings for Mission Creek in Kelowna.

Flood watches are posted for a number of rivers, including the Similkameen, whose high water has cut Highway 3 west of Keremeos and led to states of local emergency being declared in parts of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District, as well as the Town of Osoyoos.

Town of Osoyoos infrastructure being sand bagged and armoured against rising waters. Pictured here is one of several 'lift stations' affected. <a href="https://t.co/FGMlWI5apJ">pic.twitter.com/FGMlWI5apJ</a> —@EmergMgtRDOS

Thompson-Nicola region

Some people in the Lower Nicola will be allowed home this afternoon after being under an evacuation order for several days.

Residents of a mobile home park in the Lower Nicola will be able to return home on Thursday after being under an evacuation order for days. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for the Lower Nicola trailer park and three homes on Marshall Road on Sunday; one property on Marshall Road remains under the evacuation order.

On Wednesday, nearby Highway 8 reopened at 10 Mile Bridge to local traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PT, after being shut down due to rising water levels since Sunday.

While things seem to be receding in the area, flood conditions have forced the Nicola-Similkameen school district to cancel classes at Nicola Canford Elementary for the fourth day in a row.

With files from CBC's Bob Keating and The Canadian Press.