Evacuation alert issued for Green Lake area as flood risk rises

A local state of emergency and an evacuation alert have been issued for 16 properties in the Green Lake area north of Oliver, B.C., in anticipation of potential flooding this weekend.

Fourteen of the properties are along Green Lake road, and two of the properties are along Highway 97.

"Increased rainfall is expected over the weekend and will possibly result in the cresting of Green Lake. Potential overflows may cause flooding of homes, property and hinder transportation access along a portion of Green Lake Road," the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District said in a statement.

According to the news release, the regional district has received an order from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to conduct emergency works to mitigate flooding.

One of the affected properties is See Ya Later Ranch, a local winery.

Green Lake Road evacuation area