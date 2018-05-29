Evacuation alert and order rescinded for Allie Lake wildfire

An evacuation alert and order have been rescinded in relation to the Allie Lake wildfire, 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire, almost 30 square kilometres in size, is about 35 per cent contained. Crews made good progress fighting it, aided by cool temperatures overnight and cloud cover.

The previous evacuation orders and alerts associated with the area have been withdrawn.

Xusum Creek

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire near Xusum Creek, 35 kilometres west of Lilloet, is around five square kilometres in size and is about 35 per cent contained.

The evacuation order there remains in effect.

Tommy Lakes

The Tommy Lakes wildfire in the Peace region is the largest of B.C.'s three significant wildfires. It is about 195 square kilometres and only 10 per cent contained.

The evacuation order for the area remains in effect.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says cooler temperatures and precipitation with light winds could help fire suppression efforts there.

It says people in the Fort St. John area may smell smoke from the Tommy Lakes fire.