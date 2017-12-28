The Township of Esquimalt has been dealing with contaminated water in Gorge Creek — which flows into the Gorge Waterway — for the past six months. This summer it cost the township its annual Gorge Swim Fest when the water became too polluted for swimming.

Fixing the problem could cost the township and its residents up to $13 million, according to a report by Esquimalt's director of engineering and public works, Jeff Miller, delivered to council in early December.

Hundreds of potential leaks

The township ran what Miller called a smoke testing program to determine where the contamination was occurring. The test found nearly 400 potential cross-connections between the storm drains and the sewer system.

Miller said the next step is to install inspection chambers throughout the system to determine whether the cracks in the pipes are minor, or are the same problematic cross-connections that have contaminated the water since July.

"We'll have to define an area throughout the township where we want to first put some inspection chambers, and focus on the ones that … show they could be potential cross-connections," Miller said.

Miller said he is working to create a by-law and policy to determine how to split the repair costs between the township and property owners.

"They gave me a direction where they would like to see a 50/50 split between the township and the homeowners, but as the policy is being developed that will go back to council and they will have a final chance to make that decision."

Longstanding issue

John Roe, one of the founders for Veins of Life Watershed Society, said this is a longstanding issue his organization has been working on for almost two decades.

He'd like to see a number of solutions implemented for the Gorge Waterway system that he says were supposed to have been installed as part of daylighting the creek. He believes the contamination is killing local wildlife.

"The crux of the decline in our fisheries is the loss of habitat in urban areas and this contaminant is coming from run-offs, whether it's sewers or roads" said Roe. "We had proposed a number of Stormceptors in the system to catch the first run-off and first sediment, and most of the contaminant … then we need to start doing an education program right away."

In the meantime, Miller hopes Esquimalt residents will be careful not to dump any potential contaminants into the storm drains, including cooking oils and human waste, and dispose of it properly.