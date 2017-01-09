Ernest Meigs, 41 — a rapist who sparked one of the biggest manhunts in B.C. history after attacks in Metro Vancouver — is eligible for release Feb. 13 after serving two-thirds of his sentence, according to Parole Board officials.

Meigs broke into a Vancouver home in May of 2002 and raped one woman, then kidnapped another and repeatedly assaulted her over a 28-hour-period.

He's serving a 14.5-year sentence, but is eligible for mandatory statutory release soon, so the Parole Board of Canada has prepared strict conditions in anticipation.

Parole Board documents say Meigs is "an extremely troubled man," describing him as a "sexual sadist, with deviant sexual preference," outlining numerous diagnosis of borderline personality with narcissistic traits and violent sexual fantasies.

Past release

Meigs was released in October 2013 after a decade in custody in Saskatchewan, but returned after violating the terms of his release.

He was to reside at the John Howard Society in Edmonton, but was found with 400 pages of "violent and sexual" material, so returned to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Tests in 2016 rated Meigs as having a "moderate-high" risk for both violent and sexual offences.

The crime

Meigs was 27 when he was accused of the violent kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend.

The pair broke up two weeks before the attack.

Meigs broke into her home and raped a 29-year-old tenant, then went upstairs, assaulted other family members, and then dragged his ex-girlfriend out of the house at gunpoint.

"You left her bound, told her you were a hit man hired by heroin dealers to deal with the girls upstairs," then pointed the gun at three females and hit one with the butt end of the shotgun in the face, said Parole Board documents.

Meigs' victim managed to escape the next day, and police launched a search using helicopters, tracking dogs and issued a Canada-wide warrant that warned Meigs was armed with a shotgun.

Meigs walked into a Merritt, B.C. senior's home and turned himself in after an extensive manhunt.

It wasn't the first time Meigs was accused of kidnapping or violence, as earlier charges of forcible confinement of a U.S. girlfriend had been stayed in 2001.

Conditions:

While Meigs is eligible for release Feb. 13, his full sentence is up on Sept. 4, 2018.

So, until then he will be under strict conditions including: