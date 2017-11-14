Strong winds and heavy rains are once again expected to pound the South Coast Tuesday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada warns.

Southeasterly winds strong enough to cause damage are forecast to hit exposed coastal sections and parts of Howe Sound, with gusts up to 90 km/h.

In the City of Vancouver, more than 80 extra shelter spaces are opening tonight as part of an extreme weather response, and the high winds have already closed the downhill area, Skyride and other facilities on Grouse Mountain for the day.

The wind warning also includes Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, and the North Shore.

Hold onto those hats, folks - a wind warning is in effect. After you've secured loose items, storm watch from your couch with our pier cam: https://t.co/KGKTavnbch #bcstorm — @whiterockcity

Then comes a cold front, bringing an estimated 50 mm of rain before Wednesday morning — enough to cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The rain warning includes Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, and the North Shore, as well as eastern Vancouver Island with the heaviest rainfall expected between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay.

Yesterday, peak winds reached 80-90 km/h on parts of the South Coast, cancelling or delaying a number of ferry sailings on the holiday Monday.