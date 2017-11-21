Environment Canada is warning B.C. to brace for another bout of rain, forecasting a "plume of tropical moisture" that will bring with it two to three days of prolonged precipitation.

Much of the South Coast — including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the North Shore — is expected see "long episodes" of heavy rain with up to 150 millimetres possible on Thursday for Howe Sound.

Showers are then expected to taper off and head inland.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is predicted and hazardous driving conditions could result if temperatures drop below freezing.

Environment Canada is warning British Columbians about wind, a bit of snow, but mostly rain, rain, rain until next week. (Environment Canada)

High winds are also forecasted for the Central Coast and North Vancouver Island, with gusts expected to reach 90 kilometres per hour before easing later this evening.

Common sight in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver after non-stop weekend rains . Pumps can't keep up. #Raincouver . #StillCreek #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/BdUHOD9i71 — @mvpplumbing