Environment Canada has now lifted the heat warning for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

The warning was issued Monday afternoon but was lifted Tuesday morning after the agency adjusted the forecast.

Temperatures were expected to rise into the mid 30s, but the five-day forecast is now calling for highs in the low to mid 20s.

The air quality advisory due to smoke from wildfires in B.C. and Washington State remains in effect.

Environment Canada said the heavy smoke could block sunlight and bring temperatures down.

Forecasters are expecting smoky conditions to continue Tuesday and Wednesday, then turn to clouds Thursday and some much needed rain on Friday.

A helicopter lands while battling a wildfire burning on the top of a mountain near Ashcroft, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Many regions of B.C. have suffered through one of the hottest summers on record with very limited precipitation.

The dry, hot conditions have also led to a record-setting wildfire season in the province.