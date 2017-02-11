The Vancouver Park Board says park rangers will patrol the seawall from dusk until 11 p.m. in response to two apparent random attacks in Stanley Park.

We’re working with @VancouverPD to enhance park safety. Park Rangers will now be patrolling #seawall from dusk until 11pm. #StanleyPark pic.twitter.com/t43GivgOj2 — @ParkBoard

In November 2016, an 82-year-old man was severely injured and left in his car in a parking lot near Brockton Oval.

Three months later, 61-year-old Lubomir Kunik's body was discovered on the seawall between Second Beach and Third Beach.

He's been described as an amateur photographer who was likely in the park taking pictures of the night sky.

A few days after the body was found, Vancouver police issued a public warning about the two incidences, encouraging anyone visiting the park at night to not do so alone and to report any suspicious activity to 911.

Public Warning: #VPD urging extra caution for anyone visiting Stanley Park at night https://t.co/oKg2J2umfG following two recent attacks. — @VancouverPD

The Parks Board says its rangers on enhanced patrols will also notify park users about the police warning.