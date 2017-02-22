Enderby City Council is proposing a new bylaw which would greatly restrict the sale of both medicinal and recreational marijuana and make it nearly impossible for new pot businesses to set up shop.

Under the proposed rules, retail marijuana sales would not be allowed with 100 metres of residential areas, schools, daycares, playgrounds, community centres, parks, civic buildings or churches, limits that apply to virtually all areas of the small community of 3,000.

"With the unknown future of marijuana in Canada, we thought that we should put together a framework for people," said Greg McCune, the city's mayor.

"Are we a little ahead of the game? Absolutely. But we're too small of a community to be playing catch up."

'Not a lot of area left,' says mayor

He said he wants future businesses to "know their options so they can be successful," but admits the 100 metre buffer zone limits possibilities for new marijuana businesses.

"There's really not a lot of area left that would make this feasible," said McCune.

He said there may be some spots in a nearby industrial zone.

McCune said despite the restrictive new rules, the city is not taking an anti-marijuana position.

"I wouldn't say that we're banning the practice, but ... in our community, if these businesses are to come, we want them to fully understand."

The proposed bylaw has already passed three readings and goes to a public hearing on March 6.

Jeff Gaudette, owner of a marijuana dispensary in nearby Vernon and member of the Cannabis Rights Coalition, plans to attend that hearing.

"For one, I think we're dealing with people who don't use cannabis," he said.

"If [council] actually used it and realized the quality of life that this plant is able to give people, they would reconsider what they're doing."

"This could be them needing it one day and now they'll have to drive to Vernon to get it."

Gaudette said a 100 metre buffer zone would work in a larger city, but not in a small town.

"It would basically come down to sitting with council and saying, here's a map of Enderby, show us where we're allowed to operate with the restrictions that you're putting in front of us."

With files from Daybreak South