How does that make you feel? New study measures emotional responses

Researchers at Kamloops' Thompson Rivers University are recruiting participants for a new study into emotions.

Using a mobile phone application, the study is meant to better understand how people react in emotional situations.

"For me, emotions are at the heart of what it means to be human," said associate professor Catherine Ortner, who is leading the study.

"If we're studying emotions that really represents everything about human beings."

Ortner is with Thompson Rivers University's department of psychology, and she has made a career out of studying emotion regulation — how we control our emotions, particularly in negative situations.

There's an app for that

She said a lot of past research into emotion regulation studied participants in a lab setting. This setting would often make study subjects uncomfortable or anxious from the beginning.

Also, past studies would rely on questionnaires, which would force study subjects to recall past emotions, rather than describing them as they happen.

"When you have people come into the lab, they don't always behave as they would in everyday life," said Ortner.

Instead, this new study will use an app to try and capture people's emotional responses closer to when they actually feel them.

Participants will come into a lab for an initial 45-minute question session and get set up on the app. Then they will take the app home and use it to complete several emotion assessments every day for 10 days.

Researchers at Thompson Rivers University are launching a study into people's emotional responses — participants will use an app to track their feelings. 4:25

After that, participants return to the lab for a 20-minute debrief with researchers, which ultimately leads to a personalized emotion response summary, detailing how the participant performed.

"We think people will have a nice opportunity to learn about themselves," said Ortner.

She said there are a lot of different strategies people use to control their emotions in negative situations. Sometimes we distract ourselves, or we try to think of a situation in a different way, or we blame others for our misfortune.

The purpose of the study, said Ortner, is to try and understand why people choose certain strategies over others, and then use that information to help people make better choices in the future.

The study is open to participants aged 18 to 55.

