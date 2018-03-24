North Vancouver mother of four Kelly Bond sat next to her son in front of the district's mayor and council earlier this week and made a passionate speech about why her home shouldn't be torn down.

Bond rents one of 61 units at Emery Place, a site developers want replaced with five new buildings that will include more than 400 strata and rental units.

"Our collective hearts are broken, soon to be without affordable homes, vast green space and social connections, many formed over three decades ago," Bond said.

"Displacement from North Vancouver while our children approach the vulnerable age of adolescence could prove very detrimental to their mental and physical well being."

Three months free rent

As part of its development proposal, Mosaic Homes is using a relocation assistance coordinator to help tenants find new places to live.

The company is also offering a compensation package that includes three months free rent, $2,000 for moving expenses and the first right to rent units in the new building.

Bond says even with the assistance offered by the developer, she still can't find a new rental property that fits her family's needs.

"Weekly options are sent our way but suitable units are 40 to 60 per cent higher than our current rent and many are as far east as Coquitlam and as far south as White Rock," she said.

"I urge council to retain Emery Village as an affordable rental complex and withhold approval of Mosaic's application until adequate, affordable relocation options are available."

The proposal will be back before council in mid-April.

Kelly Bond appears with her son before North Vancouver District council. (District of North Vancouver)

Emery resident Peter Matthews told council he's concerned his neighbours won't be able to find new places to live.

"I thought all you lot here were supposed to represent the people of North Vancouver, not developers," he said.

"You're driving people out."

'We're not punching bags'

Some residents also told council they're concerned the project will have a negative impact on nearby Kirkstone Park.

Mosaic plans to remove trees to make way for a new road, but pledges to add additional land to the park and plant new trees to offset the loss.

After hearing from several speakers, Mayor Richard Walton said he was frustrated by the tone of the discussion.

"Speak what's on your mind, please do," he said.

"That's why we have, probably, the largest public input session of any community in B.C. for our size, and we welcome you to come, but we're not punching bags."