An emergency operation centre has opened in the Regional District of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island after a landslide occurred in Lantzville and flooding hit Parksville and Whiskey Creek.

On Sunday night Nanaimo Search and Rescue responded to several emergencies caused by the extreme rainfall — including a roadside rescue.

Lantzville Deputy Fire Chief John Marment said a woman had to be rescued after driving into a massive hole about nine metres deep.

Lantzville Deputy Fire Chief John Marment said the woman was shaken but not injured. ( John Marment)

"I'm guessing that she was coming home and was just driving along what was left of the road there — into the hole," he said.

"So she's very lucky because the car was shifting all the time, with the mudslide. Search and Rescue went in, and went down and pulled her out."

Nanaimo SAR also helped with the evacuation of Parry's RV Park park near Parksville.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers said that around 25 people and 10 animals were evacuated from Martindale Road.

Heads up, high water levels in metro Vancouver creeks and rivers. Exercise extreme caution and keep dogs on leash, or avoid areas all together while levels remain high.

Warnings issued

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for eastern Vancouver Island, and a flood warning for southern Vancouver Island.

A special weather statement has also been issued by Environment Canada for the Regional District of Nanaimo and other communities on East Vancouver Island.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," it read in part.

A rainfall warnings also remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

On the west side of Vancouver Island, Western Forest Products crews are clearing the company's logging road into Bamfield, the only land access into the remote community on Barkley Sound, after a slide this morning.

The Alberni-Clayoqout Regional District says the Bamfield Main is closed around the 73 kilometre mark, not far from Port Alberni.

Level 2 Emergency Operation Centre has been activated due to flooding in Parksville and Whiskey Creek. A landslide has occurred in Lantzville.

Current road closures due to weather include: Martindale Rd in Parksville, Melrose Rd in Whiskey Creek, Rumming Rd in Lantzville, and Northwest Bay Road in Nanoose.

With files from Emily Brass