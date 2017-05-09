An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southcentral Washington state after a portion

of a tunnel containing rail cars full of nuclear waste caved in.

"There's evidence of a small, sunken area of soil that covers the tunnel. There is no confirmation whatsoever of a tunnel collapse," said a Hanford joint information centre spokeswoman.

An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington State.

"Right now we're in a "take cover," it's our standard protocol. It means all employees have been asked to go to the nearest facility — typically it's an office or trailer — and they will stay there until further notice. There's approximately 3,000 staff in the (affected) 200 East Area," she said.

No radiation detected

Surrounding residents in Benton and Franklin Counties are not affected at the moment.

Frequent updates are being posted on the Hanford Emergency Information website.

Photo of massive plutonium finishing plant at Hanford. Tunnel that collapsed led to this building. pic.twitter.com/UG0hmXC78z — @SFrameK5

Randy Bradbury, a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology, said officials detected no release of radiation and no workers were injured.

He said there were no workers inside the tunnel when the incident Tuesday morning occurred.

The accident occurred near the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility, also known as PUREX, located in the middle of the sprawling Hanford site, which is half the size of Rhode Island, Bradbury said.

Hanford is located near Richland, about 300 kilometres southeast of Seattle.





Emergency personnel standing by at Hanford. pic.twitter.com/zPBLb40Gzb — @SFrameK5

A source said crews doing road work nearby may have created enough vibration to cause the collapse.

A message was sent to all personnel telling them to "secure ventilation in your building" and "refrain from eating or drinking."

For decades Hanford made plutonium for nuclear weapons, including for the bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan.

It is now the largest repository of radioactive waste in the United States.

Hanford has about 211 million litres of waste stored in underground tanks. Some tanks date back to World War II and are leaking.

With files from the Associated Press