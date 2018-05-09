Cellphone making an alarming sound? It's just B.C. testing new emergency alert system

Cellphones across British Columbia will start vibrating and sending off a distinctive ringing sound on Wednesday afternoon, as a new public alert system is tested.

Phones with an LTE connection are scheduled to receive the alert at 1:55 p.m. PT with a text message, a tone similar to an ambulance alarm and an eight-second vibration.

"The alerts right now in B.C., we are only going to be using them for tsunamis but the intent is to expand to other alerts as we prove the system and make sure it works," said Ian Lightbody, director of projects at Emergency Management B.C.

Radio and TV stations will also run the alerts at the same time.

National testing

The system is being tested across the country — but earlier this week, Ontario and Quebec ran into problems trying out the new alert system.

Residents in Quebec failed to receive the alert because of a technical coding issue.

In Ontario, some devices receive the alert while others stayed silent.

This is what the message looked like on one CBCer's phone: <a href="https://t.co/QplwPfchPk">pic.twitter.com/QplwPfchPk</a> —@CBCAlerts

Some residents in Ontario also reported receiving a message that mistakenly read "Presidential alert'' instead of the standard "Emergency alert."

Alert Ready, the organization coordinating the test, is investigating what went wrong.

False alarms

A similar emergency alert system is already used in the U.S., but has also run into problems.

A false tsunami alert was broadcast across the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State on Monday.

Officials say an app used to remotely trigger the sirens was to blame.

"Anytime there's a false alert it certainly damages our credibility and it makes people question whether the alarms are the real thing," said Karina Shagren, speaking for the Washington Military Department

Emergency cellphone alerts also made headlines earlier this year, when an emergency official in Hawaii mistakenly sent an alert about a potential incoming ballistic missile.

Cell phones across British Columbia will simultaneously start vibrating and sending off a distinctive ringing sound on Wednesday afternoon, part of testing a new national public alert system. 6:39

With files from The Early Edition and Liz McArthur.