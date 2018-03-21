B.C. will be testing its emergency alert system across the province this afternoon.

The alarm tone will play on TVs and radios at 1:55 p.m. PT.

Click below to hear the sound:

Wireless cellphone alerts are not being tested Wednesday. Those tests are scheduled to begin May 9.

Emergency Management B.C. said the test is part of the national Alert Ready system, which allows governments to issue public safety alerts through major broadcasters.

Students and staff at Vancouver Community College pour out of the Broadway building during an earthquake drill in October 2016. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The B.C. Emergency Alerting System is used during emergencies or large-scale disasters that put lives at risk, including fires, floods, earthquakes, found explosives, terrorist attacks and civil emergencies. Tofino has started testing its tsunami warning system more often after a scare on the B.C. coast in January.

In the past, the district tested its warning system twice a year — but it's upped that to monthly drills after a powerful earthquake off the coast of Alaska prompted a real tsunami warning on Jan. 23.