It's been a windy road to recovery for two trumpeter swans that crash landed in Metro Vancouver while on their journey south.

After several weeks of being held indoors and fed through tubes, two trumpeter swans that were recovered by the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. were released back into the wild at Brunswick Point in Delta, B.C., on Friday.

Swans immediately tried to intimidate nearby observers when they were released. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Janelle Vanderbeek, the organization's coordinator, says she's happy to see the birds take flight after their original release was postponed by lousy weather.

"This is the best part of the job," she said. "It's where they came from, it's where they belong. It's the goal to get them back out there."

#TrumpeterSwans rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Association set free in #Delta pic.twitter.com/q1UWrJGy98 — @jonvhernandez

Vanderbeek says the birds went down during their journey southwards. She says it's likely they left from Alaska, or possibly further north.

After several weeks in care, the juvenile birds cautiously eased into their newfound freedom.

The swans strutted away in tandem after they were released. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"These guys went for a more subtle approach to release. Usually we'll see them fly off, but these guys chose to walk off and swim in the ditch," she said.

"There are predators around this area... they're just going to survey and figure out where they are."

The swans settled into a nearby canal shortly after their release.

The swans chose to relax in the ditch upon their newfound freedom. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

A 'crazy' year

The birds are two of twelve swans that have been recovered this winter alone, up from five last year. Vanderbeek says the exceptionally cold weather has made it a tumultuous year for the organization.

"This year is absolutely crazy ... we've just got so many patients coming through. Usually we have a bit of a lull after the summertime."

Janelle Vanderbeek of the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. says she's happy to see the swans set free after what's been an extremely busy year. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Vanderbeek says it's been difficult to keep up with the intake, which also includes a large amount of skunks, raccoons and hummingbirds. This year the organization has cared for nearly 5,000 animals.

She says they're in desperate need of volunteers.

"What we do, we do with what little we've got," she said.

"We rely on the public so much to help us get these animals back into the wild where they belong."

Follow Jon Hernandez on Twitter @jonvhernandez