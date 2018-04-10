Skip to Main Content
Contractor dies on the job at southeast B.C. coal mine

Notifications

Contractor dies on the job at southeast B.C. coal mine

The contractor was operating a floating excavator on a tailings pond at the Fording River Mine north of Elkford when it flipped over.

Contractor was unable to escape after floating excavator flipped over in tailings pond

CBC News ·
A stock photo showing a floating excavator at work. (Sergey Panikratov/Shutterstock)

A contractor was killed Monday working at a coal mine in the Kootenays.

The contractor was operating a floating excavator on a tailings pond at the Fording River Mine north of Elkford, B.C.

Something went wrong and the excavator flipped over, plunging the worker into the pond.

"Somehow the operator got trapped and unfortunately that led to him passing away," said United Steelworkers union official Fred Riehl.

A dive team was sent in to retrieve the body.

The union and company did not say where the worker was from but an Alberta company was doing the contract work on the tailings pond.

About 1,000 unionized workers are at the mine, which is operated by Teck, and there are also contractors and management.

The last fatality there was 25 years ago.

With files from Bob Keating

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us