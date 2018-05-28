Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court to criminal contempt for her role in a Trans Mountain pipeline protest.

The 63-year-old politician initially was ordered in court Monday morning to pay a $500 fine. Then Justice Kenneth Affleck censured May, saying the $500 fine was not enough and ordered a $1,500 fine.

May was arrested March 23 for violating a court injunction by blocking a road at Kinder Morgan's Burnaby Mountain facility.



May and Burnaby South NDP MP Kennedy Stewart were among dozens of people who were arrested in March for getting within five metres of a Kinder Morgan work site.

Stewart pleaded guilty to the same charge and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.



The $7.4-billion project twins an existing 1,150-kilometre pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby — almost tripling its capacity.

May took questions from reporters after leaving the court on Monday, May 28. (Yvette Brend/CBC) In court Monday, Justice Affleck spent almost the entire first hour of court time hearing the names of more than 20 counsel representing dozens of clients connected to the protests — and a small group representing themselves making first or second appearances.

Crown prosecutors are asking the court to ramp up penalties against repeat Trans Mountain protesters. Those who plead early get a lower fine, but those who go to trial or repeatedly breach the court injunction could face up to a $4,500 fine or up to 14 days in jail for repeated breaches.