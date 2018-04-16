About two dozen anti-pipeline protesters, including MPs Elizabeth May and Kennedy Stewart, are expected to learn if they will face criminal prosecution today.

May and Stewart and the other protesters first appeared in B.C. Supreme Court on last Monday on charges of civil contempt for violating a court order to stay five metres back from the Trans Mountain Pipeline construction site on Burnaby Mountain.

But at the hearing the judge recommended the protesters should be prosecuted criminally by Crown prosecutors, rather than in civil court as part of a civil action by lawyers representing the pipeline company Kinder Morgan.

The case was adjourned for a week while the B.C. Prosecution Service considered the judge's recommendation. That decision is expected today.

Speaking cheerily outside court after her appearance last week, May said she wouldn't be commenting on what happened in the courtroom nor on the charges against her "out of respect" for the court process. She did, however, reiterate her opposition to the project.

More arrests

Meanwhile over the weekend five more protesters were arrested at one of Kinder Morgan's worksites in Burnaby, bringing the total number of people arrest in the past month to about 200.

Today's hearing comes following yesterday's summit in Ottawa between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and B.C. Premier John Horgan.

After the meeting Trudeau said his government has the authority to ensure the Trans Mountain pipeline is built and would take the financial and legislative actions needed to make it happen.