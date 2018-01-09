The police officer charged in the 2015 death of Hudson Brooks of Surrey has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran did not attend provincial court in Surrey Tuesday afternoon, but lawyer Andrea Kastanis entered the not guilty pleas on Cucheran's behalf.

Kastanis also informed the court Cucheran elects to be tried by judge and jury.

No members of the Brooks family were present in court.

The next step in the legal process will be a preliminary inquiry, which will take place over eight days in November and December.

The RCMP has placed Cucheran on administrative duties.

Hudson Brooks

In the morning hours of July 18, 2015, Brooks was acting erratically as he walked along 152 Street.

Neighbours told CBC News they heard a man screaming, followed by the sound of several gunshots.

Brooks was shot and killed in the parking lot adjacent to the south Surrey RCMP detachment at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Cucheran was charged last month, nearly two and a half years after Brooks died.