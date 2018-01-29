RCMP say they have determined the Elephant Hill fire, which destroyed more than 120 homes in B.C.'s Interior, was human-caused.

In a statement issued Monday, police said they are asking for the public to provide any information it might have about the fire's origins, which began July 7, 2017 and lasted 76 days in the Ashcroft, Boston Flats, Loon Lake and Pressy Lake areas, located about 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

The RCMP has set up a dedicated tip line at 1-855-685-8788.

The Elephant Hill fire, which eventually grew to more than 192,000 hectares in size, was one of the most devastating in a record-breaking wildfire season for B.C.

In early July, the fire — originally dubbed the Ashcroft Reserve fire — ripped through Boston Flats, destroying 45 homes.

It later claimed another 45 homes in Loon Lake, as well as 33 in the Pressy Lake area.

On July 29, the fire exploded again in size, crossing a river and forcing evacuation orders for an area seven times the size of Vancouver, including the town of Clinton.

Police said in September they had ruled out trains and rail work as a possible cause.