83-year-old prisoner back in custody 12 hours after walking away from B.C. prison
Ralph Morris, 83, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, around 12 hours after he was discovered missing during a head count at the Mission Institution.
An elderly convicted killer is back in custody after walking away from a minimum security prison in Mission, B.C.
Correctional Service Canada says Ralph Morris, 83, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, around 12 hours after he was discovered missing during a head count at the Mission Institution.
Morris has a long criminal record and is currently serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of his wife in 1982.
He escaped from a minimum security prison in Agassiz, B.C., in 2008 but surrendered to officials about two days later.
A news release from the correctional service says an investigation into the escape is underway