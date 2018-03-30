Elderly man goes missing from BC Ferries vessel en route to Tsawwassen

A search is underway for an elderly man who went missing from a B.C. ferry between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Thursday night.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said a vehicle was left behind with no driver on the 9 p.m. PT sailing of the Coastal Celebration.

Marshall said crews conducted a thorough sweep of the vessel, but didn't find the driver. When they reviewed CCTV footage, they determined that the driver of the vehicle was an elderly man.

BC Ferries crews contacted the Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Delta Police, who are currently searching for the missing senior.

He is described as:

80 years old;

White;

Heavily built;

Five feet nine inches, 225 pounds;

Brown eyes, brown hair;

Wearing a grey sweater and dark grey/black pants.

​Officers are asking ferry passengers or anyone else with information about the missing man to contact Delta Police at 604.946.4411.

With files from Jesse Johnston.