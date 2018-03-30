Elderly man goes missing from B.C. Ferries vessel en route to Tsawwassen

A search is underway for an elderly man who went missing from a B.C. ferry between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Thursday night.

B.C. Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said a vehicle was left behind with no driver on the 9 p.m. sailing of the Coastal Celebration.

Marshall said crews conducted a thorough sweep of the vessel, but didn't find the driver. When they reviewed CCTV footage, they determined that the driver of the vehicle was an elderly man.

B.C. Ferries crews contacted the Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Delta Police, who are currently searching for the man.

With files from Jesse Johnston