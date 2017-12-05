Mounties in Richmond have raided their second illegal "booze can" in about a month, finding gambling tables and unlicensed liquor being served inside an industrial space dressed up like a nightclub.

The latest police operation happened shortly after midnight on Sunday in the 11700 block of Voyageur Way, after the anti-gang unit received a tip about the club.

Officers found about 20 patrons between the ages of 19 and 25 inside the two-level, 2,000-square-foot space, which was decked out with "professional-grade lighting similar to that of a lounge or nightclub," according to an RCMP news release.

About 20 people were inside when RCMP raided the space.

Police made a similar raid over the last weekend of October.

"This booze can was far more elaborate than the first one we discovered around a month ago. We are concerned for a number of reasons with public safety being at the forefront," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

"Safety risks [include] attracting the criminal element, gambling, potential fire hazards/overcrowding, unlicensed liquor service and the potential road safety concerns with possible impaired drivers leaving the unit."

The club was furnished with a gambling area, projectors, karaoke machines and a video monitoring system that had cameras aimed at the front entrance, police say. Alcohol was being served openly, and bottles were on display and hidden throughout the unit.

Officers dismantled the setup and are now speaking with the bylaws' unit at the City of Richmond about consequences for those responsible. No criminal charges have been laid.

Richmond RCMP checked 19 establishments over the weekend, including bar, restaurants and karaoke lounges.

Police found a gambling area inside the 'booze can.'

The space was equipped with karaoke machines.

Alcohol was on display and hidden throughout the space.

