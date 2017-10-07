The Vancouver Police Department say an eight-hour standoff with a man in crisis in Vancouver's West End ended peacefully.

The incident began at 6 a.m. PT Saturday morning with police receiving calls about a man throwing items from an apartment window near Comox and Chilco streets.

Police say some of the items caused damage to vehicles parked below.

VPD says the man was safely kept in his apartment during negotiations, which ended around 2 p.m.

Police say they will recommend criminal charges for mischief.