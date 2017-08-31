RCMP have identified four teens who allegedly threw an egg at a 13-year-old North Vancouver boy, possibly causing permanent eye damage.

Matthys van Bylandt was hit when he was walking home near Canyon Heights Elementary School around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. A police statement said he heard a southbound SUV drive by — rap music blasting — before he felt a sharp pain in his right eye.

The blow knocked the teen to the ground. An older man in a white vehicle stopped to help van Bylandt, who was eventually able to walk home.

His family later took him to hospital.

The teen was walking home along Highland Boulevard in North Vancouver when he was hit with the egg around 9:30 p.m. (North Vancouver RCMP)

On Wednesday, North Vancouver RCMP said three 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old had been identified as suspects. Cpl. Richard De Jong said there has been "some cooperation" between the older teens and investigators.

De Jong said officers will be recommending charges of assault causing bodily harm.

Last week, De Jong said there was "a strong possibility" van Bylandt would be left with permanent eye damage as a result of the alleged incident. The teen has been resting at home in hopes of a full recovery.

Officers are still looking for the man who stopped to help van Bylandt and ask that he contact the RCMP.

RCMP said there have been five drive-by eggings in the last two weeks, most of which happened at or near Canyon Heights Elementary School.