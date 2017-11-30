B.C. Lions general manager and head coach Wally Buono has announced Ed Hervey will be replacing him as the team's new general manager.

Buono also announced he will remain on as the Lions head coach for one final season.

After next season, Buono expects to step down from the club in all capacities, but says he might work for the CFL.

Hervey, 44, was the general manager of the Edmonton Eskimos between 2013 and 2016, and won the Grey Cup with the team in 2015.

The Lions are coming off a terrible season, winning just seven games, losing 11, and missing the playoffs for the first time since 1996.

Former Edmonton Eskimos' general manger Ed Hervey. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Hervey was fired by the Eskimos in April after failing to agree to a new contract and following several controversies over media access to players.

He assured reporters at the press conference that they would have full access to players and staff.