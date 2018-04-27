Ed Asner played Lou Grant, a crusty television news director, on the popular 1970's TV program TheMary Tyler Moore Show. Now he's bringing his one-man show A Man and His Prostate to New Westminster.

The stage performance is based on the experiences of screenwriter Ed Weinberger, who wrote for many American sitcoms and television programs like The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Taxi, Dear John and TheMary Tyler Moore Show.

In this 1976 file photo, cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show pose with their Emmys. From left: Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press) (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

Asner plays Weinberger, and tells the true tale of how he was diagnosed and had surgery for a case of prostatitis while on a tour in Italy.

The 88-year-old actor sat down with CBC's Stephen Quinn on The Early Edition to talk about approaching the serious topic with humour, his acting career and his activism for people with autism.

Is it a challenge digging humour out of such a serious topic?

[Weinberger] is busy in the play attacking the care he got in the states as opposed to what he got in Italy and the fears of impotence that he goes through after the operation.

There are many comedic peaks that he reaches for, and gets to, in describing his ordeal. Of course it's an easier ordeal than a lot of people I know who have been afflicted by cancer, and this was not cancer.

What's it like for you to be carrying the weight of a one-man show on stage?

Well first of all, I sit down through most of the performance, which is about 90 minutes, it's no physical strain.

Standing up and demonstrating the art of urination while you're suffering from prostatitis is the most difficult feat I perform as an actor in the show.

It's one of the few shows I've ever done that as I end it I regret coming to the end

Do you ever get tired of people recognizing you as Lou Grant?

It's better to be Lou Grant than Ed Asner I'll tell you. He's got a cleaner slate.

When you look back on your career how significant was that time on The Mary Tyler Moore Show?

I won a bunch of my Emmys [there]... both laughing and crying.

I won't deny that, and I'm delighted that people were aware of Lou Grant... I'm glad that I planted myself in their brains.

Edward Asner and Nancy Marchand seem to be enjoying themselves as they pose for photographers at the 1978 Emmys. Asner played a touchy city editor and Marchand his publisher on The Lou Grant Show on CBS. (Bettmann Archive)

You've got the Ed Asner Family Centre, which works to help build self-confidence for people who are differently abled. What made you get involved in this cause?

My son. He and his third wife… dreamed up this idea of creating the Ed Asner Centre, using my name in good effect, and creating supportive education for people who lack it elsewhere.

He has an autistic son. I have an autistic son besides him. It's an all-pervading problem in our society and it's beneficial that we find the way to help these people.

My autistic son is 30 and I don't know where I'm going to find a job for him, so it's these kinds of problems we have to overcome.

Ed Asner performs A Man And His Prostate April 27 and 28 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

