People turned out in big numbers across North America to marvel at the solar eclipse Monday as it passed across the continent.

And while many had the appropriate safety glasses, optical equipment or pinhole boxes to watch the rare celestial event, some may have been tempted to glance at the sun unprotected.

According to UBC radiation safety expert Craig Smith, who teaches radiation biophysics, even a quick glance at the sun is never safe, particularly during an eclipse.

"Absolutely not. The consequence of looking at the sun during an eclipse is irreversible of the area of the eye called the retina, and specific area of the retina called the fovea."

"That is the part of the eye we use for things like reading. You focus on the computer screen and you see the detail.

"What happens in an eclipse if you were to look at the sun is you get an incredibly intense focus on a very small area of the fovea. The image of the sun is less that a millimetre on the fovea and we end up with permanent damage to those cells. And once those cells are damaged you can't see."

Many people made pinhole boxes to watch projections of the eclipse. (David Horemans/CBC)

Even a glance

Smith warns even a quick glance at the eclipse could have been enough to cause damage.

"Anything greater than a quarter of a second — that's where the damage begins."

Animals have a natural aversion to looking at bright lights like the sun that protects them, he notes. But curious people may be tempted to override that natural aversion.

"That's when you get the consequence. The effects on vision will be instantaneous.

"They will start to notice a lack of colour. Immediately everything will appear to be bleached out, and depending on how long they were looking at the sun, there will be a profound loss of the ability to actually focus on anything."

Welding masks are the order of the day at at Vancouver's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

'You will always have that scar'

Depending on the duration of the exposure the consequences could be permanent.

"There will be an initial damage that will resolve somewhat, but you will always have that scar."

Smith notes the long-term consequences also include macular degeneration and cataracts, which can cause further loss of vision later in life.