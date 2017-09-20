Attorney General David Eby says British Columbians will have the opportunity to shape and re-establish the province's human rights commission.

Eby has launched a two-month public process he says will help develop a modern, efficient and effective commission — that aims to build a safer and more inclusive society.

The governing New Democrats promised during last spring's election campaign to re-establish the commission, which was dismantled in 2002 by the former Liberal government in favour of the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

Ravi Kahlon, the parliamentary secretary for multiculturalism, will speak with individuals and groups throughout the public process, both in person and online.

Kahlon will submit recommendations and a written report to Eby by the end of the year and legislation is expected in 2018.

Eby says the human rights commission has also created a website to address questions and allow British Columbians to share experiences and ideas to help build it.