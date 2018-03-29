Stanley Park Easter train set to roll this weekend

Vancouver's 2018 Easter weekend is forecast to be a little on the damp side — but rain has never stopped Christa Moyles.

Moyles is a conductor of Stanley Park's Easter Train, who, for 13 years has been delighting children with rides on the miniature Stanley Park Railway.

"Driving the train is one of the best jobs in the world. Everyone's always happy to see you," she told On The Coast's Caroline Chan on Thursday.

"To little children, you're a rock star. And it's just really nice to be in Stanley Park every day for a living."

Moyles says being a miniature train conductor is no small feat. She had to write the same tests as a full-size locomotive conductor before she could do the job.

And everyday it takes about a half hour of prep to get it running: charging brakes and checking fluids, she said.

And to get the Easter train running, it takes a great deal of painting and decorating.

"I am the most skilled Easter bunny painter you'll ever meet," she said.

The train opened earlier in March, but with Easter weekend here, this will be the last weekend it runs in 2018.

The train and other carnival-style amusements — and, of course, an Easter egg hunt — will be open to visitors in Stanley Park until April 2.

