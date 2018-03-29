Weather, roads, and borders: What to expect this Easter long weekend

As the Easter long weekend approaches, drivers are urged to be aware of busy roads and long border lineups.

ICBC says an average of four people are killed and 650 injured every Easter long weekend in B.C.

"Even though winter is now over, road conditions can still be challenging at this time of the year with unpredictable weather and increased traffic on our roads over the long weekend," said a news release from ICBC.

ICBC is advising people to check road and weather conditions, be well rested before driving, and check their car's engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires.

Border lineups

If you're planning to cross the border, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) advises travellers to travel during non-peak hours such as early morning.

The busiest days tend to be Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Last year, more than 80,000 vehicles entered Canada through five Lower Mainland border crossings over Good Friday and Easter Monday.

"The Douglas [port of entry] is the busiest land border crossing in British Columbia, and longer wait times begin building in the afternoon and carry on throughout the evening," read a news release from the CBSA.

The CBSA strongly advises against using the Douglas — also known as Peace Arch — crossing as there is ongoing construction and only six lanes open instead of 10.

Alternate border crossings:

Abbotsford-Huntingdon (Sumas)

Pacific Highway (Blaine)

Aldergrove (Lynden)

Boundary Bay (Point Roberts)

Check border crossings online or through the CanBorder app.

Saturday will likely be the best day for an outdoor Easter egg hunt as the forecast calls for lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low teens. (Dillon​ Hodgin/CBC)

Gloomy forecast

As far as the weather goes, the long weekend is not off to a great start, but there will be some breaks on Saturday for an outdoor Easter egg hunt.

"We'll start the long weekend off with a few showers, but by Friday afternoon Vancouver should get the sun back," said Johanna Wagstaffe, CBC's senior metrologist.

Wagstaffe predicts Saturday will have the best weather of the weekend, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low teens.

Showers are expected to return Sunday and Monday.