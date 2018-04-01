Easter bunny spotted at VanDusen Garden, multiple children confirm

The Easter bunny was spotted at VanDusen Garden on Sunday, multiple sources confirmed to CBC News.

Evidence was spotted at the scene in the form of coloured eggs.

Children collected the eggs, and traded them in for chocolate.

This eyewitness declined to comment. (CBC)

Easter egg collector Eli said he did not see the Easter bunny, but that a close relative did report a sighting.

"My cousin has but I haven't," he told CBC News.

Fellow egg hunter Ariel said she spotted the easter bunny and that she was a girl.

But her friend Mila remained doubtful.

"I don't believe that," she said.

Ariel and Mila had different takes on the Easter bunny. (CBC)