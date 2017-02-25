A man shovels the snow off the government dock in Deep Cove in North Vancouver, B.C. on Feb. 3, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/CP)

Snow season may not be over yet.

One day after snow and sleet fell over parts of the South Coast, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland, Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands, warning of the possibility of snow over the next four days.

"It's quite an organized low pressure system that's sitting off the coast," said CBC weather specialist Amy Bell. "It will be bringing in much cooler air as it comes down from the north."

The eastern part of Vancouver Island is most likely to see significant snowfall beginning Saturday, with up to 15 cm around Nanaimo and Duncan.

But in Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland, there exists the possibility of up to 5 cm of snow in higher elevations, and a mix of precipitation closer to sea level on Saturday night and then again on Tuesday.

Still going… it hasn’t accumulated at all @VIUniversity but it kinda is now :) #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/eid5fxyOyp — @alberniweather

"Nothing as significant as we've seen in the last few months, but ... for us in Metro Vancouver, much like we saw today, there could be a dangerous mix of snow with rain flipping back and forth as the temperature hovers close to zero," said Bell.

While this year has seen a number of snow events in the region, Bell said sub-freezing temperatures in late February was not too much out of the ordinary.

"It's abnormal in that it happens infrequently," she said, "but there's still three weeks of winter left."