Three more suspects in a Vancouver kidnapping investigation that began last September have been arrested and charged, but police have yet to charge anyone with two homicides connected with the case.

Ellwood Bradbury, Matthew Stewart and Erlan Acosta have been charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault and and two counts of extortion in relation to an alleged kidnapping on Sept. 17.

At the time of the rescue, police also arrested three other men in connection with the abduction. All six now face the same charges, Vancouver police said Wednesday.

No homicide charges laid

Police learned that a man had been abducted after Vanvy Bacao, 24, and Samantha Le, 29, were found dead in their home on Dieppe Place in East Vancouver.

The alleged kidnapping victim was rescued by police in New Westminster two days after the bodies were found. His name hasn't been released.

New Westminster police conduct a painstaking search for evidence in the neighbourhood where suspects in an East Vancouver double-homocide were captured. (Belle Puri/CBC)

No homicide charges have been laid in any of the six arrests, but Doucette said that that investigation is still "very active."

Canada-wide warrants for Bradbury, Stewart and Acosta were issued in November and all three were each taken into custody separately between Jan. 28 and Feb. 9,

Bradbury and Stewart were arrested in Surrey and Vancouver, respectively. Acosta was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Mesquite, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Canada.