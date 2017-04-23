A man is dead after crashing his car into a power pole in East Vancouver early Sunday morning.

BC Ambulance and Vancouver Fire were called to the crash on Commercial Drive near the Victoria Diversion just after 5 a.m. PT, after a passerby spotted the victim's vehicle and called 911.

Firefighters cut the roof off the car in order for paramedics to start performing CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Vancouver police said he was in his early 20s. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police have shut down traffic on Commercial Drive between Porter Drive and the Victoria Diversion as they investigate the accident.







