Eight people were forced out of their home after a fire broke out in an East Vancouver house overnight.

The fire started in the basement of a house on East 11th Avenue and Prince Albert Street before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said no one was injured, but two families and a couple of pets were displaced for the night.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire. The extent of the damage is unknown.