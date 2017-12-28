Eight people were forced out of their home after a fire broke out in an East Vancouver house overnight.
The fire started in the basement of a house on East 11th Avenue and Prince Albert Street before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said no one was injured, but two families and a couple of pets were displaced for the night.
Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire. The extent of the damage is unknown.