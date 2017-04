A teenager is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in an East Vancouver grocery store.

Vancouver police say the 19-year-old was stabbed inside the No Frills store on East Hastings Street near Clark Drive, around 4 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Const. Jason Doucette said the incident was a targeted attack and believes there is no risk to the public.

Doucette said no arrests have been made and officers will be on the scene into the evening.